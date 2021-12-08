Cambodia, Myanmar discuss bilateral cooperation, ASEAN issues

Phnom Penh, Dec 8 Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn met the visiting Foreign Minister of Myanmar, U. Wunna Maung Lwin, to discuss bilateral cooperation and ASEAN issues, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's press release.

At the meeting held on Tuesday, Lwin congratulated Cambodia as the incoming chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2022 and expressed full support for Cambodia's priorities and deliverables, the press release said.

In the joint effort to fight against Covid-19, Myanmar's foreign minister appreciated Cambodia's timely assistance in cash and kind which contributed to Myanmar's effort to control and mitigate the severe impacts of Covid to the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Sokhonn thanked Myanmar for providing Cambodian nationals living and working in Myanmar with Covid vaccination and requested Myanmar to render them necessary support for their stay.

"Both sides agreed to enhance works in advancing cooperation on areas such as trade, economic, people-to-people exchanges as well as cooperation on multilateral fora," the press release said.

Earlier in the day, Lwin paid a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and recent regional development.

"There was also a candid discussion on how to support efforts in addressing the Myanmar crisis, as well as enhancing ASEAN and solidarity," the press release said.

It added that Hun Sen accepted an invitation to visit Myanmar on January 7-8, 2022.

Lwin concluded his two-day working visit to Cambodia on Tuesday.

