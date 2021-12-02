Cambodian PM says eldest son Manet will be one of PM candidates after him

Phnom Penh, Dec 2 Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen revealed on Thursday that his eldest son Hun Manet will be one of the prime ministerial candidates after the father's possible retirement in 2030.

Hun Sen, 69, said he would stay in power until 2030 and after that he would name Manet to be a prime ministerial candidate in general elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I would like to announce today that Hun Manet will be one of the prime ministerial candidates and I fully support him for this post," he said in a speech during an inauguration ceremony of road infrastructure in southwestern Preah Sihanouk province broadcast live on the National Television of Cambodia.

Manet, 44, is currently a member of the Permanent Committee of the ruling Cambodian People's Party. He is also a deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and the commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor