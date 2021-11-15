Candidate of S.Korean oppn party leads in presidential race

Seoul, Nov 15 Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP), is leading his opponent Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) by some 13 percentage points in a hypothetical multi-candidate race, a survey revealed on Monday.

Yoon garnered 45.6 percent support against Lee's 32.4 percent in the survey conducted on 1,009 adults nationwide on Friday and Saturday, according to the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI).

Yoon's rating rose 2.6 percentage points from the previous week, and Lee's gained 1.2 percentage points, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Sim Sang-jeung, the candidate of the progressive Justice Party, earned 4.9 per cent, followed by Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, with 4 per cent and former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon with 1.1 per cent.

In a hypothetical two-way matchup, Yoon beat Lee 50.2 per cent to 36 per cent.

Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose to 37.3 per cent, up 3.1 percentage points from a week ago, another survey showed.

According to the survey conducted by Realmeter on 2,522 people over the age of 18 from November 8-12, the approval rating of the PPP fell 3.5 percentage points to 42.5 per cent.

In contrast, the approval rating of the DP rose 2.6 percentage points to 28.5 per cent, the survey showed.

