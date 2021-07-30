Can't post a cop each for every girl's safety: Goa Minister

Panaji, July 30 Days after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was slammed by the Opposition for blaming parents for the rape of two minors on a beach, Goa's Arts and Culture Minister Govind Gaude on Friday said that it was logistically not possible for a government to post policemen to guard every girl in the state.

"The problem is, if one has to post a policeman for every person, every girl, how many police will we require? This is what it is. Government is not running away from responsibility. Government is protecting. Government is there with the people," Gaude told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the state Legislative Assembly.

Gaude, who is also a lone independent MLA supporting the BJP-led coalition government, also said that protection of minor children was a joint responsibility to be shared by parents and the government.

"He (CM) has already said that it is also the responsibility of the parents to know about where the children are. It does not mean that the government has not taken hands off and is running away from holding responsibility," Gaude said.

"CM has already clarified about this. Being a parent, he has said that parents, especially in minor cases, have to look where children are going, have children taken permission, whether they are staying at somebody's place. It is the responsibility of the parents and governments also," Gaude said.

The Opposition had demanded an apology from the CM over his comments made on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Sawant in a discussion during the Monsoon Session of the Assembly had said that parents should introspect why their minor wards are allowed to spend time on beaches after dark.

"Ten children went for a party on the beach. Out of the 10, six returned home. The remaining four, including two boys and two girls, stayed on the beach the whole night. When a 14-year old girl spends the night on the beach, the parents too have to introspect, they too should be taking care," Sawant had said.

On the night of July 24, two minor girls were raped at the Colva beach in South Goa. Four persons, including a government servant, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor