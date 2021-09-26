Captain Amarinder Singh 'fauji' at heart!

BY VISHAL GULATI

Chandigarh, Sep 26 The scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family is a 'fauji' at heart, literally.

His resignation as the Chief Minister of Punjab has probably brought an end to the five-decade political career of Captain Amarinder Singh. The maverick lawmaker is seen going nostalgic at the reunion party he was hosting for his Indian Army batch mates.

After months of infighting within the Congress, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the politician in 'uniform', had submitted his resignation on September 18, which was accepted by the Governor.

In the videos posted by his media advisor Raveen Thukral, the former 'Captain' of Punjab can be heard singing the popular Bollywood yesteryear song "Gorey gorey o banke chore" from Hindi movie "Samadhi" at a dinner on Saturday.

Also the former Chief Minister, who is proud of his legacy, and his batch mates were crooning the popular Punjabi folk song "Idhar Kankan Udhar Kanka" by Asa Singh Mastana.

According to Thukral, after a week of hectic politics Amarinder Singh is hosting a nostalgic weekend with 47 National Defence Academy

