Case against ex-MLA PC George for remarks against Kerala health minister

Kochi, Sep 24 A case has been filed against veteran leader P.C. George for insulting the modesty of state Health Minister Veena George.

The case, registered under IPC Section 509, was filed after a complaint against him was sent to state police chief Anil Kant by an advocate B.H. Manzoor. The police chief later directed the local police station here to register the case.

P.C. George has been named as the second accused while the first accused is T.P. Nandakumar, who edits Crime Magazine. Some remarks were reportedly made in a phone-in interview between the two which were later uploaded in the magazine's social media page.

Speaking to , P.C. George said this was nothing but vindictiveness of the government.

"This was a phone-in programme between him and Nandakumar and I was asked about the present Health Minister Veena George. I said in my opinion she is an abject failure, if one were to compare her with K.K. Shailaja, whom she had replaced.

"Perhaps Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is upset because I said she is his 'assistant' and hence was made the minister. I am least bothered about it and will deal with it in the way it should be dealt with," said the 70-year-old former seven-time legislator.

George, time and again runs into similar situations on account of his razor sharp tongue.

Incidentally, Nandakumar for long has had legal battles with Vijayan and also his son-in-law P.A. Mohammed Riyas, who is the State Tourism Minister.

Nandakumar was largely instrumental in the CBI registering the SNC Lavalin case, which is now before the apex court, and the fate of Vijayan whether he has to face trial or not will be decided.

