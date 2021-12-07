Caste census not possible at Central level, let states do: BJP leader

New Delhi, Dec 7 In response to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement regarding caste census, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday clarified that it was not possible at the Centre's level. The Centre has clarified its stand on the issue by giving an affidavit in the Supreme Court.

While talking to , the Lok Sabha MP said, "At the level of the Centre, our stand is very clear which is that we make all the schemes for the poor. Our priority is not the caste, but the welfare of all the poor."

While talikng on the demand for caste census, Jaiswal said that it was not possible for the Center to conduct separate enumeration of 4,80,000 castes. However, along with this, he also made it clear that if any state government wants to get the caste census done at its level, then they should do it.

Caste census has been a major issue in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with the leaders of all the parties of the state had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this demand. The Central government has given an affidavit in the Supreme Court where it has said that it is not possible to conduct a caste census.

