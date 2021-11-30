Casualties feared as blast rocks Afghan capital Kabul: Eyewitnesses
By IANS | Published: November 30, 2021 12:48 PM2021-11-30T12:48:03+5:302021-11-30T13:00:13+5:30
Kabul, Nov 30 The Kabul city was rocked by a blast on Tuesday. Casualties were feared in the ...
Kabul, Nov 30 The Kabul city was rocked by a blast on Tuesday.
Casualties were feared in the incident that occurred in Darul Aman road in Police District
3 of Afghanistan's capital, Xinhua news agency quoted eyewitnesses saying.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app