CBI arrests key accused in murder of Andhra CM's uncle

New Delhi/Panaji (Goa), Aug 3 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one of the key accused in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Andhra Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, sources said on Tuesday.

"The agency has arrested Sunil Yadav from Goa," a CBI source related to development told .

He said that Yadav, whose role emerged after several rounds of questioning earlier by the agency, was arrested after CBI sleuths carried out searches for him, as he had shifted to Goa with his family.

The arrest comes almost two years after the gruesome murder of Vivekananda Reddy, the the brother of late (undivided) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in his house on March 15, 2019. The case was transferred to the CBI following an appeal by his wife and daughter to the High Court.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had then alleged that the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) played a role in the murder and demanded a CBI probe. After he took over as Chief Minister in 2019, he faced embarrassment when his cousin and Vivekananda Reddy's daughter went to the high court last year.

The CBI had recorded the statement of several persons in connection with the case. The source said that the agency has also found that amount in crores was given as blood money for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy by the accused.

