CBI registers another FIR in Bihar's Srijan scam

Patna, Aug 26 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered one more FIR in the Srijan scam in Bihar taking the total number to 4 in which some officials of the district welfare office had allegedly withdrawn about Rs 100 crore from 2007 to 2017.

According to an official of the CBI, the amount was withdrawn from the Bhagalpur branch of the Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Indian Bank. Some officials of the Bank of Baroda, RP road branch, Indian bank, Patal road branch, Bank of India, Triveni apartment branch, Srijan women development cooperative committee (SWDCC) and district welfare association of Bhagalpur are facing charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery.

Earlier, the CBI had registered three FIRs in the Srijan scam where accused officials had withdrawn Rs 221.60 crore and transferred the amount from district welfare office of Bhagalpur to Srijan accounts. Similarly, another FIR was registered for the withdrawal of Rs 121.71 crore.

The third FIR was registered on the complaint of Shyam Prasad Yadav, the district welfare officer of Bhagalpur on December 23, 2020. The FIR was registered in Bhagalpur's Kotwali police station.

After the third FIR, the Bihar government had recommended the case to the CBI for thorough investigation.

