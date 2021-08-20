CBI seeks details of cases related to post-poll violence from Bengal DGP

New Delhi, Aug 20 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to the West Bengal DGP seeking details of cases filed in connection with the post-poll violence in the state after the declaration of Assembly election results on May 2.

A CBI source related to development told , "The CBI has written to the Bengal DFGP seeking details of all the FIRs registered in connection with the post-poll violence in the state."

The development comes a day after the Calcutta High Court handed over the investigation of serious crimes such as rape and murder during the post-poll violence in Bemgal to the country's premiere investigating agency, dealing a major blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led government. The HC also formed a three-member team to investigate the lesser criminal offences.

A CBI source had said on Thursday night that the agency has formed four teams each comprising six officers to probe the matter.

"Four special investigation units have been constituted to probe the cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal," the source said, adding that each team will be headed by a joint director-level officer.

The source also said that the investigating officer will soon visit the state to initiate probe.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court had also directed the state government to immediately process the compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.

Accepting the National Human Rights Commission's recommendation, the high court had directed that the investigation into the violence following the April-May elections in Bengal will be conducted by a special team to be set up by the CBI.

The CBI will be probing the serious crimes like rape and murder. A separate division bench has been formed to monitor the CBI investigation.

Similarly, the division bench also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the lesser crimes that occured after the elections.

