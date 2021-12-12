CDS chopper crash: Naik Jitender Kumar cremated in MP

Bhopal, Dec 12 The last rites of Naik Jitender Kumar, who was killed in the tragic December 8 Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu along with India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Bipin Rawat and 11 others, were performed on Sunday at his village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

A large number of people had gathered to pay homage to the fallen soldier, who was one of the security personnel of Gen Rawat.

The ill-fated helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, killing the CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others including Naik Jitender Kumar.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who arrived in Dhamanda village to pay homage to the martyr announced an assistance of Rs 1 crore to his family.

The Chief Minister also said that Kumar's wife Sunita Verma would be given a government job, adding the state government would provide education to his children one daughter and a son, free of cost.

"Naik Jitender Kumar's wife Sunita Verma will be given a government job and a school will be named after the martyr's name and also a memorial of the martyr will be built," Chouhan said after paying homage to Kumar on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, wrapped in a Tri-colour, Kumar's mortal remains were received at Raja Bhoj airport in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal with full military honours.

A Guard of Honour was also given before his body was taken to Dhamanda village.

