Central govt's responsibility to help states over coal shortage, says Rajasthan CM

Amid reports of coal shortage in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the issue and said that it is the Central government's responsibility to help the states in the matter.

Speaking to reporters briefly, Gehlot said, "It is Central Government's responsibility to help the States. It is well known that there is a shortage of coal, and the States are troubled."

Amid the reports of power crisis due to coal shortage in the country, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the shortage of fossil fuel was triggered due to rains causing an increase in its international prices.

He further explained that imported coal power plants were either shut for 15-20 days or were producing very less, putting pressure on domestic coal.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Union Minister said, "Due to rains, there was coal shortage, causing an increase in international prices- from Rs 60 per tonne to Rs 190 per tonne. Subsequently, imported coal power plants are either shut for 15-20 days or producing very less. This put pressure on domestic coal."

"We have continued our supply, even continued in the past despite dues. We are requesting them (states) to increase stock...There won't be a coal shortage," he assured.

He further stated that on Monday the Ministry of Coal supplied the highest ever quantity of coal at 1.94 million tonnes.

( With inputs from ANI )

