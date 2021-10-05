Central Vista project may face action if found violating anti-dust guidelines: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Oct 5 Action can be taken against ambitious projects like Central Vista and Pragati Maidan redevelopment if they fail to adhere to the 14-point guidelines made mandatory by the Delhi government for the construction agencies to curb the rising problem of dust pollution in the city.

In an exclusive interview to , Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who launched a Green War Room on Tuesday, talked about the steps being taken by the Aam Aadmi Party-led city government to make the national capital more liveable and its air breathable by keeping a check on the air, dust, noise, vehicular, waste and stubble burning pollution.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Delhi government has come up with 14-point guidelines for both private and government construction agencies to curb the problem of dust that arises from construction sites. Presently two of the biggest construction projects are going on in the city - Central Vista and Pragati Maidan redevelopment. What is being done about them?

A: Recently, we have had meetings with both private and government construction agencies whose projects have been sanctioned in the capital. We discussed the steps that should be taken at construction sites under the 14-point guidelines at length. They have been intimated in writing as well. So, these construction agencies were given 15 days time to discuss and follow the same. Now that time will get over, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) teams will visit the various construction sites under the anti-dust campaign in Delhi and action will be taken against all those found violating these guidelines.

Q: Delhi government has been saying that the pollution in the capital is originating from both, within and outside of the capital. You have had meetings with the Central and other state governments in the recent past. What do you think is the reason behind their non-compliance with Delhi government's advice regarding environment issues?

A: See, to reach a solution, one should have 'iccha-shakti' (will power). For example, Delhi has found a solution to stubble burning in the Pusa made bio-decomposer and we have been urging the Centre and neighbouring states of Delhi to make them available to the farmers in their respective regions. We recently had a meeting with the Union Environment Minister and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan governments. But we can only appeal to them. We cannot take any action against them. The Centre can take action and so can the Centre for Air Quality Commission. I believe with will power, the solution to these problems can be found easily.

Q: What kind of green initiatives is the AAP planning to introduce if it comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)?

A: We (AAP government) have a vision for Delhi. The same party (Bharatiya Janata Party) has been ruling the MCD for the past 15 years and it has not been able to do much during these three terms. Delhi needs change.

Q: What is the Green War Room and what is new about the Green Delhi App this time?

A: The Green Delhi App, which was launched last year, could only be used in Android phones up till now. However, from now on the application could be installed by IOS users as well. People of Delhi can register complaints regarding 10 kinds of pollution via Green Delhi App throughout this winter season (i.e. from October to February). Our 21 member team will work actively during this time. The room is permanent which will look into the problem related to waste, bio-mass burning, industrial pollution, construction or demolition related pollution, waste on roads, pollution emitting vehicles, noise pollution, among others. From 2020, we have resolved 23,000 out of 27,000 total complaints received.

