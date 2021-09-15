Centre dents Delhi's Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' scheme

New Delhi, Sep 15 Making a dent in the Delhi government's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' policy, the Central government has asked it to assign the under construction flats for DDA allotment instead, Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

"So far 9,104 houses of the total 47,511 are ready. However, now Delhi government will have to start the work from scratch, which will take even more time," said Jain while addressing a press meet.

The minister said that they had written to the Centre over the problem that this decision can cause and also held a meeting over the same.

"Even the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) was ready to take a few of these flats," Jain added.

The policy was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the construction of EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people dwelling in slums. This construction was supposed to be carried out on the vacant land of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had also held a review meeting and directed the authorities to expeditiously allot the flats that have been constructed for the EWS and slum dwellers within 5 km of where their slums were located.

