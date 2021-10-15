Centre failed to stop Chinese soldiers at borders, alleges Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that the Centre "failed to stop Chinese soldiers" at borders.

Owaisi, while slamming the recent speech of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat, tweeted, "PM Modi failed in stopping Chinese soldiers from coming into Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal and Uttarakhand. For all that false nationalism, Mohan didn't utter a word about how our brave hearts were treated by the Chinese. Why so afraid?"

"Bhagwat mentioned Muslim patriots like Ashfaqullah Khan and Muslims who had fought in the armies of Hindu Kings against so-called Muslim invaders. Ashfaqullah and Ram Prasad Bismil were great friends. Who destroyed such friendships in the name of Fatherland and Holy land?," he added.

Lauding the Muslim freedom fighters, the AIMIM chief tweeted, "The record of Muslim freedom fighters is such that even Mohan is compelled to praise them. The same cannot be said about RSS and its ideologues. They were always epitomes of anti-national activities and cowardice. Savarkar advocated the use of rape against Muslim women during the war."

Alleging that RSS cannot coexist in a society that wants to progress economically, Owaisi said that "Society must choose between RSS's cowardice and Ashfaqullah Khan's bravery; RSS's betrayal of India and Gandhi's patriotism; RSS's ideology of whining/resentment and Maulana Azad's intellect and education."

The Lok Sabha MP Owaisi said further pointed out that the society must choose between RSS's love for inequality and Ambedkar's desire for liberty, equality, fraternity and justice.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday showed concern over the geo-political changes in Afghanistan and questioned the intention of Taliban, Pakistan and China while adding that our military preparedness on the borders needs to be strengthened.

In his annual Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS chief said, "We know Taliban's history. China and Pakistan support it to this day. Even if the Taliban changed, Pakistan didn't. Has China's intentions towards India changed? While dialogues should happen but we need to be aware, alert and prepared."

"Their predisposition - passionate fanaticism, tyranny and terrorism in the name of Islam - is sufficient to make everyone apprehensive of the Taliban. But now China, Pakistan and Turkey have coalesced in an unholy coalition with the Taliban. Since Abdali, our north-western borders are once again a matter of serious concern," said RSS chief.

Bhagwat said that border security needs to be strengthened not just along the land border but also along the coastline where silent attacks take place.He said that the illegal infiltration from across the border should be completely curbed while adding that these infiltrators should be deprived of citizenship rights by creating a national citizen magazine.

Bhagwat, who recently went to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, while praising the administration urged the government to take necessary measures to stop targeted killings in the valley.

( With inputs from ANI )

