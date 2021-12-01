Centre provides more COVID-19 vaccine to BJP-ruled states, alleges Chhattisgarh Congress chief

Amid reports from government sources that the BJP-ruled states are ahead in COVID-19 vaccination coverage, Chhattisgarh Congress Chief Mohan Markam on Tuesday said that it is the Centre's responsibility to provide vaccines and alleged that the non-BJP states weren't provided with enough stock.

Speaking to ANI, Markam said, "The Central government had to provide vaccination to the states; wherever there was Bharatiya Janata Party government, they have provided more vaccines, and in the states where there is a government of opposition parties, less vaccine is available."

He then lauded Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for enhancing the vaccination drive in the state on priority. "With whatever vaccine Chhattisgarh receives, the state government ensures that it is adequately available to all," he added.

Questioning the data based on which the analysis was made, Markam said, "How do you see the figures that have come?"

"I think there is discrimination in figures also because the central government juggles in figures. I think there is juggling in this too," he alleged.

As per the government sources on Monday, no state ruled by Congress or its allies has been able to give the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 90 per cent of its population and the second dose to over 50 per cent of its residents.

They said at least seven BJP ruled states have got over 90 per cent coverage of the first dose and eight BJP ruled states have touched 50 per cent coverage of the second dose.

As per the sources, in Chhattisgarh, only 83.2 per cent of people have been vaccinated with the first dose while 47.2 per cent have been given the second dose of vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor