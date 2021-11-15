Centre should reduce LPG prices by Rs 300 to Rs 350: Cong

Panaji, Nov 15 The prices of domestic LPG should be reduced by Rs 300 to Rs 350 at the least, All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Monday.

He claimed that the fuel prices were reduced only after the ruling BJP suffered setbacks in the recently held bypolls in various states.

Rao also said that the Congress in poll-bound Goa will launch a five-day programme 'Mhargayecho Jagor' from November 18 to create awareness about the steep rise in the prices of essential goods.

"Situation for the common man is difficult. Rise in prices of essentials, construction material, anything that is required for anyone, prices have gone through the roof. Foodgrains, food items, cooking oil, pulses have gone through the roof," Rao said.

"LPG should be reduced by Rs 300 to Rs 350. Government is profiteering through the common man's earnings," Rao said.

The AICC official said that five groups of Congress workers would fan out across Goa to highlight the issues related to price rise.

"We will take up the issue of price rise and tell people about the failure of the BJP government and build public opinion to reduce prices of commodities and daily essentials," Rao said.

