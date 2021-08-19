Centre's revenue enhanced after TN reduced petrol rates: Minister

Chennai, Aug 19 Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiaga Rajan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must thank the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister Stalin for increasing the Centre's revenue by Rs 3.55 crore per day as the state has reduced the petrol price by Rs 3 per litre.

Participating in the discussion in the revised Budget 2021-22 in the Assembly, the Minister, citing statistics from the petroleum companies, said that in the period from August 1 to August 13, the average sale of petrol was 91,88,000 litres per day, but after the reduction of petrol prices, sales touched to 1,03,17,000 litres per day.

These figures states that on average the sale has increased by 11.29 lakh litres or 12 per cent from August 14, Rajan said.

This increased the coffers of the Central government by 3.55 crore per day, he said, but added that he was not sure whether the trend would continue.

The minister also said that if this trend continued, the Union government would get a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore annually.

