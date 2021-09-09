Changing global scenario quickly changed equations between nations: Rajnath

Jaisalmer, Sep 9 The changing global scenario, including the developments in Afghanistan, has changed equations between nations quickly as per their interests, said Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

The minister said that uncertainty has spread everywhere in the world.

Speaking at the induction of medium range surface-to-air missile MRSAM into the Indian Air Force, the minister said, "Whether it is South China Sea, Indian Ocean region, Indo-Pacific region or Central Asia, we can see uncertainty everywhere. The current developments in Afghanistan is one such example."

He added that the global scenario is changing very quickly and in an unexpected way and the changing geopolitics is affecting trade, economy, as well as the current security scenario.

Singh stressed, "In such a situation, the strength of our security and our self-reliance is not an achievement, but a necessity."

Talking about the self reliant India campaign, the minister said that from being tagged as the number one defence importer in the world, India today is supplying defence systems and sub-systems to foreign countries and this is something to be proud of.

"We are taking all such measures that will help our defence sector to stand on its legs," he said.

Speaking about the induction of the missile, Singh said that the missile system will prove to be a game changer in air defence. "The induction of this missile by the Air Force is also a great example of the steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector," Singh added.

The missile was developed in collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation and an Israeli company. Singh said, "This project has played an important role in strengthening the defence industrial base of both the countries of India and Israel. It is a win-win situation for both the countries. Also, I was told that during this period many new test facilities and infrastructure have been created in the country," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor