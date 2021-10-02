Chhattisgarh MLAs seek appointment with Rahul; Baghel named observer for UP polls

New Delhi, Oct 2 Congress MLAs from Chhattisgarh are reaching Delhi in batches, strengthening the buzz of having a rotational Chief Minister in the mineral-rich state.

Going by the recent political developments, the Congress in Chhattisgarh seems to be split into two camps, one led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and the other by Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo, who is demanding a change of guard at the top.

Both the leaders are presently in Raipur though.

In another big development on Saturday, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi appointed Baghel as the senior observer for the ensuing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect. The BJP-ruled state goes to the polls next year.

Sources in the Congress said that while the suspense prevails, no final decision on change of guard has been taken by the party leadership, even as both the camps are pulling their strings to showcase their strength to the party high command.

The MLAs, most of them belonging to the Baghel camp, have come to Delhi to meet the party high command ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state. Both the camps are saying that they will abide by the party high command's decision.

The Congress recently changed its Chief Minister in Punjab, and the buzz is that it may go for a similar change in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

However, unlike Amarinder Singh in Punjab, both Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have the support of majority of the MLAs.

When Baghel was called to Delhi, more than 50 MLAs reached the national capital in his support.

Though the dates of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Chhattisgarh have not been finalised yet, he may go there in the second week of October.

The supporters of Singhdeo have been pushing for a change of guard since Baghel has completed 2.5 years in the office.

