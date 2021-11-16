Chhattisgarh secures top rank for cleanliness third time in a row

New Delhi, Nov 16 On the occasion of 75th anniversary of independence, Chhattisgarh will be awarded as the 'Cleanest State of India'. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be receiving this award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Swachch Amrit Mahotsav to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on November 20.

After being nominated for the award, Baghel said, "Maintaining its status as the Cleanest State of the country, Chhattisgarh has once again performed in an excellent manner in the field of cleanliness. Moreover, 61 urban bodies of the state are also being awarded for their excellent performance. Maximum number of urban bodies from Chhattisgarh have been selected for the award. Chhattisgarh has also been a leading state in terms of cleanliness in the year 2019 and 2020."

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India conducts Cleanliness Survey in all the cities and states of the country every year, under which urban cleanliness is assessed and evaluated under various parameters through third-party. These parameters include feedback of citizens, status of door-to-door garbage collection, scientific disposal of waste, open defecation free city, garbage free city etc. Based on this evaluation, the ranking of states and cities is released and the best performing states and cities are awarded.

Chhattisgarh is the only state of the country, where more than 9,000 'Swachchhta Didis' are working towards door-to-door collection of wet and dry garbage and the scientific disposal of this waste. Besides, the Government of India has also declared Chhattisgarh as the first ODF state of the country.

