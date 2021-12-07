Chhattisgarh working to realise Gandhi's 'Gram Swaraj' dream: Baghel

New Delhi, Dec 7 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday that his government is working hard to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of 'Gram Swaraj' ever since it took charge.

Virtually addressing a session on 'Role of States in Making Aatmanirbhar Bharat' at the States Policy Conclave, Baghel said: "When Mahatma Gandhi talked about the importance of making villages 'self-reliant' units, he was talking about Aatmanirbhar Bharat. When former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi appealed about making the Green Revolution a success, she was talking about Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the agricultural sector."

Ponting out that villages and farmers were the main priorities of these great leaders, he added: "Former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi had also said that when farmers become weak, the country loses its self-reliance."

Baghel said that his government came to power in the state in December 2018 and announced that it will realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of 'Gram Swaraj'.

"To realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream, our government has launched the 'Suraji Gaon Yojana' to revive traditional sources of income. Under the scheme, more than 7,777 rural industrial parks have been developed. It is helping rural artisans and self-help groups across the state," he said.

Talking about the 'Gauthan' scheme of the Chhattisgarh government, he said: "Cow dung procured from the farmers are used to generate electricity and manure, and soon we will start manufacturing 'prakritik paint'. Organic manure has reduced farmers' dependence on chemical fertilisers and these activities have also increased the income of the farmers," he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that to support the farmers, Chhattisgarh is the only state where 52 types of minor forest produces are bought at the support price.

"Our government has taken several initiatives, which have strengthened the rural economy, and made it sustainable by reviving traditional sources of income besides empowering women," he said.

