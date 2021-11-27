China launches Zhongxing-1D satellite
November 27, 2021
Xichang, Nov 27 China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday.
The satellite, Zhongxing-1D, was launched at 4 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.
This launch marked the 399th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.
