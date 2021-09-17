China suspends group travel to Covid risk areas

Beijing, Sep 17 Travel agencies and online tourism companies in China have been asked to immediately suspend trans-provincial group tours, air ticket and hotel reservation services for high- and medium Covid-19 risk areas, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT).

Such tours will resume after the high- and medium-risk areas in the affected provinces are cleared, Xinhua news agency quoted Hou Zhengang, an official with the MCT, as saying at a press conference on Thursday.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and the National Day holiday are approaching, the MCT has asked localities to take strict measures to guard against possible imported Covid-19 cases, Hou added.

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival holiday lasts from September 19 to 21, while the National Day break runs from October 1 to 7.

