Chirag Paswan slams Bihar CM over Muzaffarpur eye tragedy

Patna, Dec 9 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Thursday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not visiting the victims who lost their eyesight due to wrong operations in Muzaffarpur.

The operations of cataract were carried out between November 22 and November 27 at an eye hospital located at Juran Chapra road in Muzaffarpur. At least 65 persons underwent operations of cataract, following which due to severe infections, the doctors removed the operated eyes of more than 25 patients. The remaining patients have also lost their eyesight.

"Such a disaster happened in the state and the Chief Minister did not go there to meet the victims. How could he reach to the bottom of the problem if he does not go out of his AC room. If you don't meet the victims, you can't know what would be the actual reasons of such a massive tragedy," Paswan said after meeting with victims in Muzaffarpur.

"I suggested him at the time when he imposed liquor ban in Bihar but he did not take feedback of common man before implementing the same. Now, its consequences are before us," Chirag Paswan added.

Following the incident, the Human Rights Commission has sought action taken report from the Chief Secretary of Bihar.

The hospital has blamed eye specialist Dr N.D. Sahu for the wrong operations. The civil surgeon of Muzaffarpur also admits that the hospital had compromised on the hygiene of operation theatre.

