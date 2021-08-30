Chirag's men attacked me with acid on August 23, claims Paras

Patna, Aug 30 Levelling sensational allegations against his nephew Chirag Paswan, Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras on Monday claimed that he was a victim of an acid attack during his Hajipur visit last week.

Paras met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence and urged him to enhance his security.

"I could have been killed during the road show in Hajipur on August 23. God had saved me that day. I, along with my supporters, are facing a life threat from Chirag Paswan," Paras said after the meeting.

After taking charge as Union Minister, he had come to Bihar for the first time on August 23.

"We were welcomed wholeheartedly in my parliamentary constituency Hajipur. It was similar to Ram Vilas Paswan's magic when he was the MP from Hajipur. Such a huge support was a setback for Chirag Paswan. He freaked out and initiated an attack on me in desperation.

"On August 23, some persons had thrown black lubricant on my convoy. During investigation, it appeared that it was not burnt lubricant but was an acid. It had torn my shirt similar to acid does," Paras said.

He also alleged that the conspiracy was planned during a "mutton-rice-liquor party" in Rajapakad market on August 22.

Chirag Paswan has already clarified that he has no role in the attack, and asked the Nitish Kumar government to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

"Paras ji is a part of the government at the Centre and in Bihar. He should ask police or other investigating agencies to probe this incident. How can a Union Minister come under attack in Bihar. It means there is no law and order in the Nitish Kumar ruled state," he had said on a day after the purported attack.

