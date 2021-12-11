CM Mamata Banerjee Rebuked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in public

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra who is known for her, outspoken and rivalry nature has trending over twitter because of one incidence where Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left her silent, the clip is going so viral on social media.



In that clip it is seen that Mamata Banerjee appears to curtly address her at a meeting on Thursday, according to reports Mamata Banerjee was upset about the civic polls and an administrative review meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.



The Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra was on the stage, and while she was saying something, chief Minister turned her face to Moitra and said "Mahua, let me give a clear message here. I don't need to see who is against whom. If someone does not like a person, he or she puts up some news on YouTube or in newspapers. This kind of politics can go for one day but not forever. And for only one person to be in the same place forever, that is also not right,".

#Watch| CM #MamataBanerjee gives stern message to party MP Mahua Mitra in an administrative review meeting.



Says, “Mahua, I want to give you a clear message, the party will decide during elections who will contest polls. There should not be any difference of opinion.” pic.twitter.com/hapNgTQJ6n — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 9, 2021

She further added "When there is an election, the party will decide who will contest and who won't. There should be no difference of opinion. I am telling you, everyone should work together,".



It is also been seen in the video that Moitra didn't said a word and silently nodded.



The video is going so viral on social media, while some people seemed to be agreeing with Cheif Minister, while some criticized her for "humiliating" one of her most prominent party leaders.

I stand with @MahuaMoitra ji in these tough times when whole TMC ecosystem is abusing her badly. — क्लासिक Mojito (@classic_mojito) December 9, 2021

Mahua Moitra has been born and raised in a wealthy family. She is herself financially comfortable given her earlier job in financial sector in US. Its telling about her character that she put up with public humiliation by Mamata. Normal people would walk out instantaneously. — শাশ্বতী সরকার Saswati Sarkar (@sarkar_swati) December 9, 2021