CMs of Telugu states mourn death of Sirivennela

Hyderabad, Nov 30 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday mourned the death of noted Telugu film lyricist Chambolu Seetharama Sastry, who was popularly known as Sirivennela.

Chandrasekhar Rao, in his condolence message, said Sirivennela could provide lyrics to any musical tune. He noted that the lyricist enthralled both the scholars and common man alike and won their hearts.

Recalling that Seetharama Sastry made his debut film's name his surname and his three decades and half of the literary journey touched upon social and traditional issues, he said Sirivennela's death had left a void in the film world and termed it a great loss to fans of Telugu film and literature. He conveyed his deep condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also condoled the death of Sirivennela. He said in his message that Sirivennela was the epitome of values in the world of Telugu film songs.

He said that the emotions Sirivennela created with his words will always remain alive in the history of Telugu people. He termed the lyricist's death a big loss and conveyed his condolences to his family.

Telangana's Cinematography Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao also expressed their shock and grief over the death of Sirivennela.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor