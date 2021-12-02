Combination of factors forced AIADMK leadership to give back cadres their right

Chennai, Dec 2 A combination of factors like string of electoral losses, growing dissension with the party, corruption cases, raids against the former ministers, and others led the AIADMK leadership to amend the by-laws to consolidate their positions, said current and former party leaders.

Further, there is also a case pending in the Delhi High Court filed by former Parliamentarian K.C. Palanisamy

