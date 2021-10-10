Condemnation, protests against civilian killings continues in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 10 Condemnation, condolences, and protests against the brutal murder of famous pharmacy owner, M.L. Bindroo continued on Sunday in Srinagar city five days after the incident.

Just three days back, a largely-attended candlelight protest was held at city centre Lal Chowk.

The participants, including elected municipal councillors, called their protest "Akhir Kab Tak" (How long will such madness continue).

Friends, well-wishers and even people who hardly knew him, continue to pour into Bindroo's residence to express grief and anger at his murder by the terrorists.

Bindroo's killing sparked fear and consternation among scores of Kashmiri Pandits who had continued to live in the Valley even after the majority of their community members migrated out in early 1990s.

Dozens of Kashmiri Pandits in government service, as teachers across the Valley and in other offices, were asked not to move out of their secured pooled accommodations till they hear from the authorities.

The fear of the Pandit community got redoubled when just two days after Bindroo's murder, terrorists killed a female Sikh school principal, Supinder Kaur and a non-Muslim teacher in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Office bearers of the Shiromani Gurdawara Parbandhak Committee told media that no member of the Sikh community who is a government employee working in the Valley will attend duties unless assured of protection by the authorities.

Former Chief Ministers, religious leaders and other prominent persons continue to visit Supinder Kaur's residence to express condolences and show solidarity with the family.

Reports also said some Kashmiri Pandit families, who were staying inside secured accommodations, have already left the Valley.

In light of these developments, the civilian murders committed by the terrorists will haunt the local society for many years to come.

