Cong gives notices in RS, LS over inflation, Covid

New Delhi, Dec 1 The Congress on Wednesday moved a suspension notice in the Rajya Sabha and an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha seeking an immediate discussion on inflation and Covid compensation on the third day of Parliament's winter session.

Moving an adjournment motion over the issues in the Lower House, MP Manish Tiwari, "The high rate of inflation has hurt the economically weaker sections of the country. Prices of oil and vegetables have skyrocketed, while fuel rates are breaking records almost everyday with petrol going way beyond the 100-rupee mark and LPG cylinders having more than doubled in price since 2014, now costing more than Rs 900."

Referring to a data released by the RBI, he said the CPI (combined) inflation rate in oils and fats for October 2021 on a YoY basis stands at 33.50 per cent, while the same numbers for fuel and transport & communication are 14.19 and 10.90 respectively.

"This high rate of inflation not only breaks the back of the low-income groups of the country but also aggravates the already increasing inequality in income distribution. Thus, I want to raise this urgent issue of inflation in the House," Tiwari said.

Similar notice was given in the Rajya Sabha by senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil for suspension of business over "inflating prices of essential commodities like food grains, edible oils, petrol-diesel and LPG cooking gas."

Meanwhile, Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the actual number of Covid deaths and to direct the government to ensure that the poor get Rs 4 lakh each.

There is already a continuing face-off between the government and the Opposition over the suspension of 12 MPs in the Rajya Sabha for their "unruly" behaviour on August 11 the last day of the Monsoon session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor