Cong issues notice to 2 leaders for Sonia-Varun posters

Lucknow, Oct 13 Two Congress leaders, who had put up posters in Prayagraj welcoming BJP leader Varun Gandhi, have been served show cause notices.

The posters showed Varun Gandhi and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and the slogan said, "Dukh bhare din beete re bhaiyya, Ab sukh aayo re ( Days of miseries will end, good days are coming)."

The two leaders, Irshadullah and Baba Abhay Awasthi, have been asked to explain their conduct or face action.

The Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh have been rather excited over reports of Varun Gandhi's reported disenchantment with the BJP after he posted a series of tweets in support of the agitating farmers.

A senior party leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, "It would be wonderful if Varun Gandhi joins Congress and is made the chief ministerial candidate. The Congress will spring back to life within days. There will be no clash with his cousins because they are national leaders."

Varun Gandhi has already dismissed rumours of his joining the Congress as 'baseless'.

It may be recalled that both Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi have not been included in the national executive of the BJP, which has led to speculations about their future in the party.

