Cong leadership not divine right, PK's dig at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 2 Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has once again targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying no individual has the "divine right" to leadership.

Kishor, in a tweet, said, "The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress' leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years."

"Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically," he added.

Hitting back at Kishor, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: "The individual being discussed here is pursuing his Divine Duty to struggle and save Indian democracy from the RSS. A professional without ideological commitment is free to advice parties/individuals on how to contest elections but he cannot set the agenda of our politics."

Kishor, who is currently working for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, has been attacking the Congress and Gandhis particularly for some time and is on a poaching spree from the party ahead of the Goa Assembly elections and in some northeast states.

Recently 10 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya joined the Trinamool, after which it became the main opposition party instead of Congress in the state.

After winning West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is trying to expand her footprint beyond Bengal claiming to unite and lead all opposition parties. She recently met a number of opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai in quest of forging a formidable alliance without the Congress.

