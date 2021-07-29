Cong MP Ripun Bora rides bicycle to parliament to protest fuel hike

New Delhi, July 29 Congress MP from Assam Ripun Bora on Thursday rode a bicycle to the parliament protesting against the fuel price hike. The price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark in most parts of the country including the four metros.

Bora speaking to media said, "The government is not allowing us to discuss issues like fuel hike in parliament, so we have to protest against the exorbitant price rise."

On Twitter, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP wrote: "Several protests were taken out in ASSAM against the exorbitant #PetrolDieselPriceHike. But it was now time to make the deaf ears hear, by bringing the protest to the mainland. I rode a bicycle to the parliament from my residence to protest against the sky high price rise!"

However, the oil marketing companies (OMC) have not revised fuel prices for the twelfth consecutive day, the longest period in weeks, and decided to watch global developments and crude price for some more time before making any revisions in petrol and diesel prices.

With no change in prices on Thursday, in the national capital, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

The pump price of fuel has been static since July 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor