Cong MPs give adjournment notices in LS to discuss Pegasus

New Delhi, July 29 Amid the logjam over the Pegasus scandal, several Congress MPs on Thursday gave adjourned notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue.

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Punjab, Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice demanding discussion on 'Pegasus project' issue.

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu B. Manickam Tagore also gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha demanding discussion on the Pegasus issue in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Pegasus issue has forced repeated adjournments during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The issue triggered a stormy start to the Monsoon Session after a global collaborative investigative project revealed that Israeli company NSO Groups' Pegasus spyware was targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India including that of two ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, constitutional authority, several journalist and business persons.

It snowballed on last Tuesday after it came to fore that in July 2019, phone numbers of Karnataka's then deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and the personal secretaries of then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, were selected as possible targets for surveillance.

