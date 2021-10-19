Cong slams BJP over office-bearers' meet, says party must make 'apology strategy'

Congress on Monday slammed the BJP over their national office bearers meet to chalk out the strategy for upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

Congress Leader Jaiveer Shergill hits out at BJP and said that the ruling party must make an "apology strategy" and not an election strategy citing the "ongoing economic crisis" and farmers' protest in the nation.

"Instead of making an election campaign strategy in its national office bearers meeting, the BJP should conduct an amnesty campaign in these five states. It should brainstorm and reflect on the way they have put the country in an economic crisis, in agrarian crisis due to what they have done with the farmers," Shergill said.

"The petrol is expensive than the Jet fuel, our farmers are on road today due to the NDA-government in the Centre. The BJP should make an apology strategy, not an election strategy," he added.

Taking the jibe on the meeting Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit alleged that there are "no office bearers" in BJP and said, "The party consists of just two leaders -- Amit Shah and PM Modi who takes decision so there is no meaning of their meeting."

Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in five states, a meeting of national office-bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held at its party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting has been called by BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming polls next year and to assign responsibilities to the office-bearers.

The meeting is being attended by the party's national general secretary (organisational) BL Santhosh, national general secretary Arun Singh and Dushyant Gautam, national secretaries Vinod Tawde and Harish Dwivedi.

Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and national vice president Radha Mohan Singh, BJP's Uttarakhand and Punjab in-charge and national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Goa in-charge and national general secretary CT Ravi, along with other general secretaries, national secretaries, vice-president, and morcha chiefs along with national spokespersons of the party are also present on the meeting.

Notably, this is the first in-person meeting of the party's office-bearers under the leadership of Nadda, since he assumed charge of the BJP in January last year.

BJP's national executive council meeting is also scheduled for November 7.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab in early 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

