Cong to start campaign against price rise on Nehru's birthday

New Delhi, Oct 21 Amid price rise of essential commodities and petroleum products, the Congress has decided to start its mass jan jagran campaign from November 14, the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, which will continue till November 29.

A circular in this regard has been issued by Congress General Secretary, organisation, K.C. Venugopal to all states and union territories which says, "The PCCs are requested to conduct mass awareness and contact programme from November 14 to 29."

The CWC had in its meeting on October 16 discussed and decided to observe a mass agitation, awareness programme, named 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', across the country on runaway inflation and price rise between November 14-29.

In the mass awareness contact programme, the party workers would reach up to the maximum number of people and create awareness on bad handling of the economy by the Central government and the resulting price rise.

During the two-week 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', all senior office-bearers of state, district, block committees, all frontal organisations, departments and cells will undertake a long 'padyatra' to touch each polling booth. No public meeting, but small group meetings will be held to interact with the common people.

The Congress has alleged that the government is earning huge revenue by targeting people's pockets and benefiting its capitalist friends. The party alleged that petrol prices are beyond the reach of the common man now.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday rallied to their highest-ever levels across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again for a second consecutive day by the highest margin, so far this year by up to 45 paise a litre.

According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, the pump price of petrol in Delhi rose by 35 paise to its highest-ever level of Rs 106.54 a litre while diesel price rose by its highest margin so far this year of 45 paise to Rs 95.27 a litre.

