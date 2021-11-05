Cong wants rollback of excise duty on fuel hiked during Covid

New Delhi, Nov 5 The Congress which is going to launch an agitation against inflation from November 14, will press for total rollback of excise duty hiked on petrol and diesel during the pandemic. The party is sensing a public anger against the union government since the outcome of the bypolls.

Party General Secretary organization K.C. Venugopal, who is coordinating with the state units, said that the party will continue its agitation against inflation and the recent rollback on petrol and diesel is not enough.

He said the Congress will demand rollback of excise duty on petrol and diesel increased during Covid.

The Congress on Friday said the BJP government is 'Lootjeevi' in Haryana which has decreased VAT on petrol but hiked on diesel.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, party chief spokesperson said, "the BJP government in Haryana is totally against the people."

