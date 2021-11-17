Congo, China should strengthen local govt cooperation: Congolese PM

Brazzaville, Nov 17 The Republic of Congo and China should promote their partnership by further strengthening cooperation between the local governments of the two countries, the Republic of Congo's Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso said at the opening ceremony of the 4th China-Africa Local Government Cooperation Forum.

The forum, which was held online on Tuesday, brought together about 300 political leaders from African countries, and officials of local governments and relevant institutions from China and Africa.

In his speech via video link from Brazzaville, the Congolese Prime Minister lauded "Congo's regular participation in the meetings of this forum", an event that demonstrates "the excellence of multifaceted relations" between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that his government places "special" emphasis on developing and promoting cooperation between its local communities and other local governments, especially those of China, Makosso highlighted the fruits of the bilateral partnership at the local government level.

From twinning programme between bilateral cities, to the donation of anti-Covid-19 medical equipment from Chinese municipalities, as well as reciprocal visits of delegations, the two countries have benefited from the "constant strengthening of the Congo-China partnership at the level of local government," he said.

The two countries should promote the partnership between their local governments, so as to serve the interest of their peoples, said Makosso, calling on both sides to rise to the challenges, especially urban governance, poverty reduction, public health and innovative development.

