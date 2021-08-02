Congress acting as Beijing's spokesperson, receives donations from China's Communist Party: BJP

Launching a scathing attack at the Congress Party, BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Monday alleged that the opposition party was acting as a spokesperson of China and receives donations from the Communist Party of China.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Congress only acts as a spokesperson of China. Rahul Gandhi ji lacks knowledge. It was during the Congress rule when nearly 43,000 square kilometres of land was handed over to China for invasion. Who gave the slogan 'Hindi-Chini, Bhai-Bhai (Indian and Chinese are like brothers)?"

Sharma further alleged that Gandhi's party receives donations from the Communist Party of China.

"Congress Party has received grants worth crores of rupees from the Communist Party of China. The Rajiv Gandhi organisation takes donations from the Communist Party of China. I do not understand whether they doing politics for India or standing here to take China's side," the BJP leader said.

Rahul Gandhi earlier today attacking the central government stating that it had ceded thousands of kilometres of Indian territory to China.

"Mr Modi and his minions have ceded thousands of km of Indian land to China. When exactly are we getting it back?" tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor