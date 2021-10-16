Congress announces internal election schedule

New Delhi, Oct 16 The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday gave a go ahead to the internal elections in the party. The party will elect a new president by October 2022.

Briefing about the CWC, K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary organisation, said, "We passed three resolutions, one on the political situation, one on inflation and one on acute agrarian distress & diabolical attack on India's farmers. Following this, the CWC also discussed the proposed significant and revolutionary training programme for the party workers and leaders."

Venugopal said, CWC also discussed the organisational election schedule in detail.

The CWC has approved to conduct the organisational elections and the schedule has been decided. The enrolment of members for organisational election on payment of Rs 5 each, will start from November 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. It will be a massive membership campaign, he said.

DCCs shall publish preliminary list of members together with the list of eligible contestants for participation in the election enrolled up to March 31. This list will be published before April 15, 2022.

Election of President and Executive of Primary Committees and Block Committees, and Election of Block Presidents and Executive Committees and one member of the PCC by Block Congress Committee will be held from April 16, 2022 to May 31, 2022.

Election of President, Vice President, Treasurer and Executive Committee of DCC will be held from June 1, 2022 to July 20, 2022.

Election of PCC President, Vice President, Treasure and PCC Executive and AICC Members, by the PCC general body will take place from July 21, 2022 to August 20, 2022.

Election of the AICC President will be held from August 21, 2022 to September 20, 2022.

"Election of CWC Member and other bodies by AICC members - during the preliminary session (date to be announced later) will be preferably held in the month of September-October." Venugopal said.

