Congress attacks govt for not sacking Ajay Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 8 The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government for not sacking MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni after his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident while his son is said to be absconding and not turning up for questioning.

Addressing a press conference Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister are standing with the criminals."

The Congress leader provided details of the case in which Mishra's acquittal in a murder case was challenged in the Allahabad High Court and the judgement is reserved since 2018. Surjewala said, "I am saying with full responsibility that the conduct of the court is in doubt in this matter as how can a judge remember the arguments after three years."

The Congress asked if the same treatment will be meted out to persons who have committed similar crimes and are absconding as the Supreme Court has pointed out in the case on the non-arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. The bench queried the Uttar Pradesh government "Is this the way you treat the accused in other cases as well?...Sending notice".

The bench told Harish Salve, "When there is a serious allegation of murder and gunshot injury, how the accused in other parts of the country are treated. Please tell us."

The bench queried senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, that has the state government made a request to give the case to the CBI?

The Police in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday issued a fresh notice to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, asking him to appear before them on October 9 to record his statement.

The notice said that Ashish Mishra was asked to appear before the police on Friday but he failed to do so.

This time, the notice also warns Ashish Mishra that if he fails to appear on Saturday, necessary legal action would be initiated against him.

The second notice was issued after the state government told the Supreme Court that Mishra would appear before the police on Saturday.

