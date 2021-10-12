Congress' biased, selective behaviour over issues is violation of human rights: BJP

Slamming Congress over its alleged silence over a Dalit youth's death in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday said the Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi portray themselves as champions of human rights while their party shows biased and selective behaviour over certain issues.

Briefing the mediapersons, Patra said, "We know what is happening in Uttar Pradesh. The Lakhimpur Kheri incident is sad. Some parties are trying to politicise it. Especially, the Gandhi family. Priyanka and Rahul are portraying themselves as champions of human rights. Prime Minister said human rights are also violated when it is seen from a political lens. If there is biased and selective behaviour over certain issues then it is also a violation of human rights."

"In Rajasthan, a Dalit man was brutally beaten to death. His body was thrown outside his house. The whole incident was videographed. It was like sending a message to the Dalit community that they cannot live their lives respectfully. Did you see Akhilesh, Priyanka, Rahul going there? Nobody tweeted or spoke on this issue," stated the BJP leader.

Patra's remarks came against the backdrop of the incident where a Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of persons and his body dumped outside his house in Prempura village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district police said on Sunday.

"We have seen many incidents like this. But the government there (Rajasthan) is not doing anything. Are Dalits from Rajasthan, not Dalits? Why Congress is silent? They go to other states and say various things but are mum on Rajasthan. Yogesh Jatav a 19-year-old boy was killed by a specific community in Rajasthan. Did you hear from TMC or Rahul Gandhi on this? Did he say that there is no democracy in Rajasthan?" the BJP leader said.

Attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Patra said, "Today PM Modi said such kind of selective politics dents human rights. We have seen many cases of rape coming out of Maharastra. Maha Vasooli Aghadi were forcing bandh yesterday and shopkeepers and auto drivers were beaten. They were attacking people. But did they raise their voice for rape victims? National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reported the highest number of crimes against women is from Maharastra."

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra called for a bandh for a day in the state on Monday against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which happened on October 3.

According to a video that went viral, the party workers can be seen beating up auto-rickshaw drivers with sticks and forcing them to go off-road in Thane.

The police have registered a case under Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentionally insulting), and 37 (Co-operation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor