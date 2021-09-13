Congress cannot look beyond one family, says Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that the Congress party is unable to look beyond one family while the Yogi government is working for the development and prosperity of the state.

Referring to the statement of Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid's statement that the party will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under the leadership of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Naqvi said, "The Congress party is feudal family framed and it doesn't see anything beyond family. Maybe a few of the leaders are mass base in the leftover, but the problem of the party is it does not want to come out of their family nest. And they still believe that the citizens are with them which is completely useless."

Khurshid had also said that Congress will not form an alliance with any political party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. However, he added, "Gathbandhan is done by heart. If anyone wants to join our party, they are welcomed."

Backing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over "Abba Jaan" remark, Naqvi said, "I don't think there is anything baseless. Abba was heading the politics earlier but today, the Yogi government is working for the development of the state and for the happiness of its citizens. The government does not belong to "Abba ka Dabba". The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development of the country."

This comes after, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday slammed the previous state governments for what he said was their "casteist and dynast mentality" and "politics of appeasement", UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said that before 2017, those saying "abba jaan" used to "digest" ration meant for poor but now everyone benefitted equally from development under his administration.

Addressing a press conference in Kushinagar Yogi had said, "Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017? Because then the people ruling the state and the accomplice mafia used to digest the ration of the poor. Those who called 'Abba Jaan used to digest the ration and people used to die of hunger. Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Today no one can swallow the ration of the poor. If swallowed, they will definitely go to jail."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

