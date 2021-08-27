Congress can't find candidates to contest elections in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said the Congress' voter base has reduced to such an extent that the party is unable to find candidates to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said, "Now the condition of Congress in the country is very bad. Congress brings people in rallies on daily wages. This is their culture."

"Congress pays daily wage labourers to bring them to its political rallies, which shows the situation of Congress' voter base in the country. They can't even find candidates to contest elections in states like UP so they give money to people to contest polls," she said.

She said BSP is the only party in the country that does not receive funding from big capitalists to run the organization unlike Congress and other parties.

Congress sends them to Rajya Sabha by taking money. Like Congress, BSP does not give tickets to the people by giving money. Rather, it gives most of the tickets to those who bear the cost of contesting the election by themselves.

Referring to the booklet released by the Congress ahead of the state Assembly polls,, she said, "Congress should first fix its own house. They have run propaganda against BSP in the booklet. No matter how many booklets they issue, four, the people will not buy their lies. In Punjab, the BSP-Akali Dal alliance will oust Congress.

Congress has criticised the policies of BJP, SP and BSP in the booklet as the state assembly elections are due next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

