Congress firm on going alone in Bihar Assembly's Winter session

Patna, Nov 29 Despite its dismal performance in the recent Bihar by-elections, the Congress on Monday decided to stay alone during the proceedings of the Assembly's Winter session.

A meeting of all 19 Congress MLAs and MLCs was held here where they unanimously decided to stay away from old alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajit Sharma said: "The alliance between Congress party and the RJD was already broken after the latter sidelined us during the run-up to the by-election. They have given ticket to their candidate by ignoring us. Hence, we have decided to go alone."

"Congress is a national party which runs the country for most of the time since Independence. It has the capacity to contest election in any of the states alone. RJD had broken the alliance during by-election and a patch-up is not possible," he added.

Sharma also said that his party has prepared a policy to oppose the Nitish Kumar government "as law and order has completely collapsed now".

"Nitish Kumar initiated Police Raj in Bihar where cops are entering into the rooms and toilets of newly-wedded brides without any specific intelligence input or warrants. Does Nitish Kumar not know hat he is appreciating illegal works of police? Why he is justifying the police act?"

"We will put these points during the winter session of Bihar Vidhan Sabha and will strongly demand explanations from the Nitish Kumar government," he said.

