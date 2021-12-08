Congress has fallen behind in development: Karnataka CM Bommai

Congress leaders are indulging in "crude talks" as they have fallen behind in development and are trying to change the narrative of the election campaign to cover up their failures on the development front, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

While addressing the BJP office bearers of Belagavi and Chikkodi, Bommai said, "Desperation of Congress leaders is being reflected in the crude language they are using in their campaign. They should speak in a language befitting their position and status. But it is natural for a person to speak like that when he is desperate and disappointed. Congress leaders are trying to change the narrative to cover up their failure in development when they were in power."

He urged BJP leaders and workers not to emulate Congress. "We do not need such language. We do not need any certificate from Congress leaders. It is the people of Belagavi who would give us the certificate. BJP is well-organised. We will address the problems of the people of Belagavi," Bommai said.

He exhorted the party members of local bodies to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath with a massive majority. The outcome of this election would have a big impact on the Zilla and Taluk panchayat elections in the coming days, Bommai said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor