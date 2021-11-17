Congress' internal rift in states surfaces again, this time in J&K

New Delhi, Nov 17 The internal rift in the Congress party has surfaced again with Jammu and Kashmir leaders resigning from the party protesting over continuation of state Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir. Most of the leaders who have sent their resignation to Sonia Gandhi are said to be close to former Congress Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The Azad loyalists want him to be appointed state President ahead of assembly polls in the state. The state leaders are miffed with Mir's style of functioning and his continuation in the post despite him and his son losing the Lok Sabha and the District Development Council elections.

As per sources, the resentment is also against the party's top leadership for neglecting the deterioration of the party in the union territory.

The resignation letter reads, "Sycophants have captured and hijacked the functioning of the state Congress."

The Congress is facing internal rift in several states and Sonia Gandhi has stepped in to resolve the issues.

On Wednesday, she met Oommen Chandy, the former Chief Minister of Kerala, Ashok Chavan of Maharashtra. She also met Chhattisgarh Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo whose camp is pushing for a change of guard in the state.

Last week Sonia Gandhi had met former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to resolve the issue between him and Ashok Gehlot in the state which has persisted for over a year.

The Congress state leaders are being miffed with the party's central leadership and are not in sync with the decision taken at the top level. In Gujarat, where the party is yet to appoint state President, local leaders have opposed any move to appoint a newcomer but wanted a veteran.

The Congress problem goes on state after state where the party is out of power and in power. The party has witnessed rebellion in Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Odisha, MP and Assam as well.

