Congress leader Sagar Rayka joins BJP, says 'no internal dialogue left within party'

Gujarat Congress leader and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Sagar Rayka joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday and said that internal dialogue within the party has ended and the grand old party is bound to collapse.

Sagar Rayka, who worked for Congress for over four decades, said that the Congress party has lacked leadership and the party-level reforms as raised by G-23 leaders are justified.

"I agree on some points raised by G-23. They are my friends, I have worked with them. They have raised justified points. But the problem is that no one is ready to understand there. When there is no internal dialogue left in the party, then the party is bound to fall, no one will be able to stop it," said Rayka.

In August 2020, 23 senior Congress leaders wrote a letter to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi requesting immediate and active leadership, organisational rejig. In the letter, they sought an overhaul within the party in view of frequent failures at Lok Sabha and state elections.

"The hopes we had from Congress party till now has ended. The party is not keeping in touch with people they were supposed to. I felt that when the country is running so well under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there was no need to waste time there, so I joined the BJP," he added.

Slamming Congress Party, BJP leader Tarun Chugh said that the "Congress party has neither policy nor leadership. A revolutionary leader like (Sagar Rayka) who spent four decades in Congress joined BJP after he saw empty offices, empty minds of its leaders and empty policies of the (Congress) party.

Sagar Raika is known to be a big leader of the Gujarat Congress. He has been associated with the Congress party since his days in student politics and has taken up many important responsibilities in the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor